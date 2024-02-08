FA Cup: Chelsea stun Aston Villa, Nott'm Forest see off Bristol City to enter 5th-round

Birmingham, Feb 8 Chelsea turned on the charm to defeat Aston Villa 3-1 in their FA Cup fourth-round replay and set up a fifth-round tie at home to Leeds United.

Goals from Conor Gallagher, Nicolas Jackson and Enzo Fernandez sent the Blues through as they appeared a team reborn.

Chelsea were on the back foot early on but soon turned the tables and found themselves in front in the 11th minute thanks to Gallagher. Noni Madueke found the midfielder in space who then sent a sweet strike into the back of the net.

From there it was almost all Chelsea as they doubled their advantage 10 minutes later as Jackson headed home a fine cross from Malo Gusto. The momentum sat firmly with Chelsea as Cole Palmer eyed a shot from the edge of the box that Emiliano Martinez had to work to keep out.

After the break, Enzo Fernandez scored the pick of the goals, bending a free-kick round his international teammate Martiniez to take the game away from Aston Villa. The hosts claimed a consolation goal through Moussa Diaby in injury time but could not stop Chelsea marching on to a home tie against Leeds in the fifth round.

In Wednesday night’s other game, Nottingham Forest broke Bristol City’s hearts, knocking out the Championship side on penalties at City Ground and set up a fifth-round tie at home to Manchester United.

Forest went in front after only eight minutes through Divock Origi, who bundled in after Felipe flicked on Morgan Gibbs-White's corner. But Bristol City captain Jason Knight levelled when he prodded in from close range six minutes later.

Neither side were able to find a winner inside 90 minutes, and after Nakhi Wells and Matty James missed the best chances during extra-time for Bristol City, the match went to a penalty shootout.

Matt Turner saved Sam Bell's spot-kick, handing Forest the advantage, and Taiwo Awoniyi, who has featured in Forest's last two Premier League matches since returning from a 10-week layoff, scored the decisive penalty as Forest won the shootout 5-3.

