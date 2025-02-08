FA Cup: New look Villa ‘want to do best’ vs Tottenham, says Digne

Birmingham, Feb 8 Lucas Digne says Aston Villa will be doing all they can to overcome Tottenham Hotspur and progress in the FA Cup when the two sides meet at Villa Park on Sunday with a place in the fifth round at stake

It will be the 12th FA Cup meeting between the sides, and Digne is targeting progression in the tournament.

“It’s really important. It’s the most historic cup in England and I want to win that. I want to go as far as we can because we have a quality team. Against Tottenham we haven’t won in a long time. Every time it’s a tough game and we want to do our best in front of Villa Park,” said Digne to Villa’s media team.

Unai Emery’s team are on a ten-game unbeaten run at Villa Park, dating back to a Carabao Cup loss to Crystal Palace in October.

But Digne isn’t satisfied with that streak and wants to keep pushing for more victories on home turf.

“We can do better; we’ve had some draws. We haven’t lost since Arsenal in the Premier League and Crystal Palace in the cup, but we can do a little bit better.

“We feel strong at home and we have to show that and correct the small details. I’m really happy. I’m doing well, but like the team, everyone can do better,” Digne added.

Five new signings arrived at the club during the winter transfer window to boost the squad over the second half of the season.

Digne feels they will help Villa to achieve their ambitions across all competitions.

“We need new faces and it’s nice to have this type of players. Everybody knows them, they’re really good and they will help us to reach our goals until the end of the season.

“Everybody is helping them to feel comfortable on the pitch because it’s important to feel well to perform. It gives us competition inside the team and it’s what we need to reach our best individual performance,” said Digne.

