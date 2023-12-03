'Fazel and Nabibakhsh form great combination', says Gujarat Giants head coach Ram Meher Singh

Ahmedabad, Dec 3 As Gujarat Giants got off to a flying start in the Pro Kabaddi League Season 10 with a 38-32 victory over Telugu Titans, head coach Ram Mehar Singh believes team could have played better".

"A win is great, but I thought we could have played better. Sonu played very well and changed the game for us. The defence unit made a lot of mistakes. The raiders other than Sonu could've also put up a better performance."

Head coach also lauded the Iranian duo Fazel Atrachali and Mohammad Nabibakhsh's Super Tackles that proved to be turning point in the match. "Fazel Atrachali and Mohammad Nabibakhsh's Super Tackles against Pawan Sehrawat were the turning points of the game. Fazel and Nabibakhsh form a great combination. Whenever Pawan was trying to attain a bonus point, both were ready to tackle him."

Meanwhile, U Mumba registered a 34-31 victory over U.P. Yoddhas in the second match on Saturday. When asked about the team’s performance, U Mumba’s Head Coach Gholamreza Mazandarani said, "There are a lot of new players in the team. The players didn't have the time to get to know each other before the tournament. Nevertheless, all the young athletes played very well. They can certainly get better as the tournament progresses. However, I think we'll take time to form our best combination."

All-rounder Amirmohammad Zafardanesh was the star of the match for U Mumba on the opening day of PKL Season 10. He effected fantastic raids and scored a total of 12 points in the game. Speaking about the raider, Mazandarani said: "Amirmohammad's reaction time is terrific. He's a really good player for us. We have another Iranian Heidarali Ekrami, who's also a good player, but we'll choose our team combinations according to the opposition we play."

