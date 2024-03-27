FIBA 3x3 Asia Cup: Indian men’s team one win away from main draw

Singapore, March 27 India's men's and women's 3x3 basketball teams made a resounding start to their campaigns at the FIBA 3x3 Asia Cup Qualifying round in Singapore, securing comfortable victories in their opening matches on Wednesday.

The men's team showcased their prowess with two consecutive wins, first overpowering Maldives with a commanding 21-10 victory. Pranav Prince led the charge with an outstanding performance, contributing eight points, while Sahaij Sekhon displayed clinical precision, clinching seven points. Despite a positive start from Maldives, scoring four two-pointers early on, Sekhon's swift movement and Prince's dominance turned the tide in India's favor.

In their second match, India continued their momentum, defeating Macau 21-13. The game remained closely contested until the halfway mark, with both teams exchanging one-pointers. However, Princepal Singh utilized his height and physicality to gain an advantage over the shorter Macau players, scoring eight crucial points. Sekhon's pivotal two-pointer further extended India's lead to 17-9, securing their back-to-back victory.

With two wins under their belt, India currently occupies the second position in qualifying Group D, trailing behind Malaysia. Tomorrow's clash against Malaysia promises to be a virtual knockout match, as the winner will progress to the main draw, intensifying the stakes for both teams.

Meanwhile, the women's 3x3 team dominated their opening match against Northern Mariana Islands with a comprehensive 21-1 victory. The Indian team exhibited their superiority from the outset, setting the tone for a dominant performance. With the debutant Northern Mariana Islands unable to match India's prowess, the victory served as a confident start to India's campaign.

Looking ahead, the women's team will face tougher challenges in their upcoming matches against Hong Kong and Indonesia. However, buoyed by their impressive start, they remain determined to maintain their winning momentum and secure further victories in the tournament.

