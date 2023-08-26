FIDE World Cup 2023 silver medallist Praggnanandhaa gives credit for success to his mother 

Chennai (Tamil Nadu)[India], August 26 : Indian grandmaster Rameshbabu Praggnanandhaa expressed his happiness after finishing runners-up at the recently concluded FIDE World Cup 2023 in Baku, Azerbaijan. The Indian chess prodigy also thanked everyone for their support and especially his mother R Nagalakshmi.

"Extremely elated to win Silver medal in Fide World Cup 2023 and qualified to the Candidates 2024! Grateful to receive the love, support and prayers of each one of you! Thankyou everyone for the wishes. With my ever supportive, happiest and proud Amma," said Rameshbabu Praggnanandhaa on X, previously known as Twitter.

World No. 1 Magnus Carlsen defeated India's grandmaster R Praggnanandhaa to clinch the title of the International Chess Federation World Cup.

The Norwegian chess grandmaster won the first game of the Rapid Chess tie-breaker with black pieces and managed to hold on for a draw in the second game with white pieces. The tiebreaker is played in a Rapid Chess quicker-time control format. Praggnanandhaa fought hard but fell short with Carlsen summoning all his big match experience when it mattered the most.

Earlier on Wednesday Praggnanandhaa and Carlsen drew both their games of Classical Chess.

Praggnanandhaa had to settle for the position of runner-up of the 2023 FIDE World Cup but he will draw hope from the fact that he has qualified for the FIDE Candidates tournament.

The 2024 Candidates Tournament will be an eight-player chess tournament scheduled to be held from April 2 to April 25, 2024 in Toronto, Canada.

The winner of the tournament will become the challenger for the 2024 World Chess Championship match.

Praggnanandhaa had an excellent tournament where he defeated World No. 2 Hikaru Nakamura in a tie-breaker while reaching the final defeating World No. 3 Fabiano Caruana.

