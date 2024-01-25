FIFA World Cup Kissing Case: Luis Rubiales, Ex-Chief of Spanish Scoccer, to Face Trial for Kissing Jenni Hermoso

On Thursday, January 25, an investigative judge declared that the former Spanish soccer president, Luis Rubiales, will stand trial for allegedly kissing forward Jenni Hermoso without her consent at the Women’s World Cup. Judge Francisco de Jorge stated that his investigation indicates Rubiales' kiss was "unconsented and carried out unilaterally and in a surprising fashion," as reported by the news agency Associated Press.

State prosecutors have accused Rubiales of sexual assault and of coercing Hermoso to publicly support him amid public backlash. Despite initially asserting that he was the victim of a campaign led by "false feminists," Rubiales ultimately resigned from his post due to his behavior during the World Cup awards ceremony in Sydney in August. He has consistently denied any wrongdoing.

The judge also ruled that, in addition to Rubiales, former Spain coach Jorge Vilda, sports director of Spain’s men’s team Albert Luque, and the federation's former head of marketing should face trial for allegedly pressuring Hermoso to defend Rubiales, a step she refused to take.

Meanwhile, FIFA has imposed a three-year ban on Rubiales, extending until after the men’s 2026 World Cup. Notably, his ban will expire before the next women’s tournament in 2027. Spain's sports authority has also deemed him unfit to hold a post in sports management for three years.