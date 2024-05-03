FIM E-Xplorer World Cup: INDE Racing looks for second successive podium finish in upcoming round

Oslo [Norway], May 3 : After making a historic debut in the first round of the prestigious FIM E-Xplorer World Cup held in Osaka, Japan earlier this year where they finished third, India's 1st FIM registered motorcycle racing team, INDE Racing is geared-up for the second round scheduled for of May 4 in Oslo, Norway where they will look to finish on the podium once again.

The FIM E-Xplorer World Cup is an EnduroCross series featuring electric motocross bikes, fielded by a mix of factory and private teams. A total of 10 teams will each compete with two riders; one male and one female and be made up of a mixture of leading Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) and existing professional race teams. Each round consists of three races for both men and women. For the fifth and final round of the FIM E-Xplorer World Cup, all the teams will compete in India from November 29 to December 1.

INDE Racing's female racer and reigning E-Xplorer champion Sandra Gomez from Spain proved why she is the best in the business as she collected 69 points and finished as the fastest female racer in the first round. Her teammate Spenser Wilton from Canada collected 52 points to help the team acquire 121 points and finish in third place behind the experienced Honda Racing Corporation (132) and Robbie Maddison Racing (131).

INDE Racing will go into the second round on Saturday with Runar Sudmann from the host country who replaces Spenser Wilton. Spenser has been ruled out of the second round due to an injury. With Sandra Gomez by Runar Sudmann's side, the team will be vying for a spot on the podium yet again.

Speaking ahead of the second round, Sandra Gomez said, "I'm feeling really good. I had a really good race in Japan and it's motivated me to win every race and get better with every performance."

"I totally enjoyed my first experience with this new team. I wouldn't really say there is added pressure going into the second round but it is a challenge with a new team and a new environment for the season. The atmosphere in the camp is great and helps me stay in a positive frame of mind going into the race," she added.

Sandra's teammate Runar Sudmann spoke about how he felt before his first race with INDE Racing. He said, "I'm feeling confident about the race. There is a lot of pressure being teamed up with the series leader, Sandra Gomez, but I like a good challenge. It's a new and fun element to not only race for my own results, but also from a team standpoint."

"The Stark Varg is just as I know it, super exciting to ride. The bike is ready to race and so am I. The track looks like it's right up my alley. It's a lot of big jumps, and cool rhythms. I'm looking forward to challenging myself on the hard enduro part of the track," he concluded.

INDE Racing is the first Indian-owned FIM Licensed team. INDE Racing was also the first Indian team to secure a podium finish in the FIM E-Xplorer World Cup 2024.

