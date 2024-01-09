'Fit Rise 75 NPA Triathlon' marks conclusion of Fit Rise 75 programme at National Police Academy

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], January 9 : The Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel National Police Academy organised 'Fit Rise 75 NPA Triathlon', which comprised three sub events - 1 km swimming, 40 km cycling and 10 km running - as part of celeberations of 75 years of service to the nation.

Teams from 17 police organizations participated in the event. Besides, 76 RR IPS trainees, trainees of 75th batch of IRS (C & IT), course participants of ITC and NPA staff participated in a 5 km run. Director, SVP National Police Academy, Amit Garg participated as the chief guest of the event.

Amit Garg told the media that FitRise 75 programme was launched as a part of celebration of 75 years of service to the Nation by the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel National Police Academy, Hyderabad.

The programme was flagged off by Union Home Minister Amit Shah on October 27 at SVP NPA, Hyderabad.

"The programme saw enthusiastic participation of more than 3 lakhs police personnel and their family members from more than 1200 units of 60 different organizations covering every part of the nation and around 1 lakh other citizens," Garg added.

To mark the successful completion of the programme, the academy organized 'Fit Rise 75 NPA Triathlon'.

The FitRise 75 programme not only highlighted the importance of healthy lifestyle & wellbeing but also benefitted large numbers of police personnel and their family members at ground level by providing a tailor-made virtual platform which made it possible for them to embrace on healthier lifestyle despite their heavy field commitments, a release said.

