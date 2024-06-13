"Follow proper training, recovery": Mary Kom's advice to Indian boxers for Paris Olympics 2024

New Delhi [India], June 13 : Olympic medalist boxer Mary Kom wished all the boxers representing India at the upcoming Paris 2024 Olympics luck and gave them some really important advice related to training and recovery.

Mary was speaking at the closing ceremony of the 20th Self-Defence Technique Summer Camp-2024 for Girls in Delhi.

Speaking to the media, Mary said, "I wish all the boxers all the very best. I hope they come back with medals, though I cannot say how much exactly I expect out of the contingent, since boxing is a sport where you lose, you lose and do not get another chance. I hope they get a good draw as well."

Advising the boxers representing the country, Mary said that they should follow a proper diet, training schedule and get adequate recovery.

"Keep your preparation great. Follow a proper diet, and follow proper recovery. You should not disturbed mentally, focus should be strong. In the games village as well, they will have to focus on proper training and recovery," she said.

India bagged six quotas in boxing for the Paris Olympics 2024 with Amit Panghal (51 kg), Nishant Dev (71kg), Nikhat Zareen (50kg), Preeti Pawar (54kg), Jaismine Lamboria (57 Kg), Lovlina Borgohain (75kg) in different categories.

Tokyo 2020 bronze medallist Lovlina Borgohain (women's 75kg), two-time world champion Nikhat Zareen (women's 50kg) and Preeti Pawar (women's 54kg) had clinched their respective quotas in the Asian Games at Hangzhou last year.

The rest of India's three quotas came during the Boxing World Qualifiers event in June. Amit, Nishant and Jaismine all won their quarterfinal bouts in their respective weight categories to obtain the quota.

The games are starting from July 26 and going on till August 11.

In the Olympics, India will be looking to outdo their all-time best tally of seven medals, including a gold, which they achieved in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. In the Paralympics, India will be aiming to outdo their best tally of 19 medals, including five gold, achieved at the 2020 edition in Tokyo.

