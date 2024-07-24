Foot injury interrupts Ansu Fati's attempts to convince Barcelona

Madrid (Spain), July 24 FC Barcelona forward Ansu Fati's injury nightmares continue with the confirmation that he has suffered from a foot injury that will keep him out of his side's pre-season tour of North America. "Ansu Fati has an injury to his right foot and will undergo conservative treatment in Barcelona," explained the Barcelona website without specifying a return date.

It is bad luck for the 21-year-old who spent last season on loan at Brighton in an attempt to prove his fitness, after a series of knee operations and muscle problems, but missed around half of the season through injury, reports Xinhua.

Fati will carry out specific training routines in an attempt to build his fitness, and will now miss the chance to convince coach Hansi Flick as he missed matches against Manchester City, AC Milan and Real Madrid.

Days after Brighton and Hove Albion released Fati to return to FC Barcelona after the end of his loan period, the young winger expressed hope that he would gain a permanent position at the Spanish giant.

Fati, who broke onto the scene at a young age and was hailed as Messi’s successor at the club, had a difficult time at Brighton, which could not be considered successful. He scored only two goals in 18 games in the league and failed to make any significant impact in a struggling Brighton side that finished 11th in the table, a huge disappointment after the club finished sixth in the 2022/23 season.

