Football: 100 goals in 104 games, Harry Kane sparks hope for contract extension at Bayern Munich

Berlin (Germany), Sep 27 Following a record-breaking league victory against Bremen (4-0), Harry Kane has sparked hopes for a contract extension with Bayern Munich.

While his 100-goal milestone made him the first player in Europe's top five leagues to score 100 goals in 104 games, surpassing the previous mark set by Cristiano Ronaldo and Erling Haaland (both scored 100 goals in 105 games), the 32-year-old spoke about more years in the Bayern Munich shirt.

"That's something we can surely talk about," Kane said after scoring twice in Friday's encounter.

Under contract with Bayern until 2027, recent rumours have linked him back to the Premier League and his former club, Tottenham, with reports citing his desire to surpass Alan Shearer's Premier League goal record of 260 -- Kane currently sits at 213, reports Xinhua.

The forward has an exit clause valid for summer 2026, reportedly valued at 65 million euros, which was part of his 100 million transfer to Bayern in 2023.

"My contract is valid for nearly another two years. There's no need to rush into discussions already. We haven't yet, but all I can say is the club is happy with me, and I am happy with the club," Kane said. "I take the discussions outside as a compliment," he added.

Max Eberl, Bayern's board member of sports, said, Kane is the team's leader, triggering excitement with his hunger for success, and "he is aware he can reach goals with us. We are happy to head for a prosperous future."

Bayern coach Vincent Kompany highlighted Kane's "inner hunger" and praised his significant contribution as "outstanding."

With 10 goals in five league games, Kane appears to be on track to break Robert Lewandowski's 2020-21 season record of 41 goals. "If things continue, it's possible," Kane said, and expressed that he is happy to aim for new goals, as this is a motivation boost for him.

The Bayern striker joked about his pursuit of his next 100 goals, mentioning that he hopes to score them faster than the first ones.

Bayern chairman Jan-Christian Dreesen spoke about the striker in the best mood, "when I saw him in the locker room. He is pleased and visibly feels happy."

The England captain added that not only he but also his family feels "extremely happy in Munich." He stressed that the club and he are heading in the right direction, with titles being his primary target.

Despite his commitment, Kane's future may depend on the club's performance in the UEFA Champions League, where high hopes are now pinned on winning the club's first title. "We take things as they come, step by step," he said, calling it vital to keep the focus and enjoy the wave ride.

His goal-scoring hunger has made Bayern the first team in history to record a 22-3 goal difference after the first five matches. On Tuesday, Bayern will face Cypriot side Paphos FC in their second Champions League match, following a 3-1 victory over Chelsea.

