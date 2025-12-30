Football: Elche's Barcelona loanee Hector Fort sidelined after shoulder operation

Madrid, Dec 30 Elche defender Hector Fort has undergone an operation on a dislocated left shoulder, the club has confirmed. The 19-year-old, who is on loan from FC Barcelona with the recently promoted club, suffered the injury as he scored the opening goal in Elche's 4-0 win at home to Rayo Vallecano on December 21.

"Hector Fort has been operated on by the FC Barcelona medical services after the injury suffered against Rayo Vallecano," explained Elche in a statement.

But it does not disclose how long Fort will be out of action, saying only that his "recovery time will be determined by how the injury progresses."

Fort joined Elche from Barcelona over the summer and has played an increasingly important role at the club, with coach Eder Sarabia using him as a wing-back or even as a wide midfielder ahead of three central defenders, reports Xinhua.

He has scored one goal in La Liga and another in the Copa del Rey as Elche ends 2025 in a creditable ninth place in the La Liga standings.

Elche CF are currently placed ninth in the La Liga standings with 22 points from 17 matches. They have five wins, seven draws, and five defeats so far in the 2025-26 season.

Barcelona lead the standings with 46 points from 18 matches, four points ahead of archrivals Real Madrid (42). The defending champions have 15 wins, one draw, and two defeats, while Real Madrid have won 13 matches with three draws and two defeats.

Atletico Madrid are third with 37 points, while Villarreal (35) and Espanyol (33) complete the top five.

Based in Elche city in the Province of Alicante in the Valencian Community of Spain, the club was founded in 1923 as the result of a merger between all of the town's clubs. Elche entered the league system in 1929 and has, over the last few decades, climbed from the lower rungs to the top division. The club was runners-up in the Copa del Rey in 1969. The club has spent 25 seasons in the La Liga.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor