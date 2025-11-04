Football: India U23 men to play friendly against Thailand

New Delhi, Nov 4 The Indian U23 men's team will travel to Bangkok to play a friendly match against Thailand U23 on November 15, during the upcoming FIFA international match window, the All India Football Federation (AIFF) informed here on Tuesday.

The Blue Colts will begin training in Kolkata on November 7 before departing for Thailand. The match will be played at the Thammasat Stadium in Pathum Thani on Saturday, November 15 at 15:30 IST.

India U23s have played six friendly matches earlier this season, travelling to Tajikistan in June to face the hosts and the Kyrgyz Republic, followed by two games against Iraq in Malaysia in August before the AFC U23 Asian Cup Qualifiers.

In the October window, the Blue Colts played two matches against Indonesia, winning 2-1 and drawing 1-1, the AIFF said on Tuesday.

The India U23 men’s national team were held to a 1-1 draw by Indonesia in their second friendly at the Gelora Bung Karno Madya Stadium in Jakarta on October 13. After a goalless first half, Korou Singh Thingujam (47’) put the Blue Colts in the lead, before Dony Tri Pamungkas (71’) equalised for the hosts. India had earlier defeated the hosts 2-1 in the first match, following which, head coach Naushad Moosa made six changes to his starting lineup.

Earlier, the India U23 men’s team defeated Indonesia 2-1 in the first of two U23 international friendlies at the Gelora Bung Karno Madya Stadium in Jakarta, Indonesia, on October 10, 2025.

All goals came in the first half, as Naushad Moosa’s side raced to an early two-goal lead thanks to a superb brace from Suhail Ahmad Bhat (5’ and 26’) before Dony Tri Pamungkas pulled one back four minutes before half-time. After another intensely fought second half that yielded no goals, the Blue Colts claimed a well-deserved win that underlined both their attacking prowess and defensive solidity.

India U23 men's list of 25 probables for Thailand friendly:

Goalkeepers: Dipesh Chauhan, Kamaludheen A.K., Mohanraj K., Priyansh Dubey.

Defenders: Dippendu Biswas, Harsh Palande, Muhammed Saheef, Ricky Meetei Haobam, Roshan Singh Thangjam, Sanatomba Singh Yanglem, Sumit Sharma Brahmacharimayum.

Midfielders: Ayush Dev Chhetri, Lalrinliana Hnamte, Manglenthang Kipgen, Mohammed Aimen, Shivaldo Singh Chingangbam, Singamayum Shami, Vibin Mohanan, Vinith Venkatesh.

Forwards: Alan Saji, Korou Singh Thingujam, Mohammed Sanan, Parthib Gogoi, Pasang Dorjee Tamang, Thoi Singh Huidrom.

Head coach: Naushad Moosa

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor