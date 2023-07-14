Football: Internacional's Moledo suspended after positive doping test
By IANS | Published: July 14, 2023 10:23 AM 2023-07-14T10:23:34+5:30 2023-07-14T10:25:08+5:30
Rio de Janeiro (Brazil), July 14 Veteran International defender Rodrigo Moledo has been provisionally suspended after a positive doping test, the Brazilian Serie A club said.
The 35-year-old was found to have traces of the banned substance ostarine in his system during a random test following a Copa Libertadores match in May.
In a statement on Thursday, the Porto Alegre-based side said Moledo had requested the analysis of a B sample ahead of a tribunal hearing. He has denied any wrongdoing, the club added.
Moledo has made 218 first-team appearances for Internacional since joining the club from Greece's Panathinaikos in 2018.
He has also had spells at Ukraine's Metalist Kharkiv and Poland's Odra Wodzislaw -- among other clubs -- in a professional career that began in 2008.
--IANS
