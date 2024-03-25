Football: Veteran left-back Yuri signs new one-year deal with Athletic Bilbao

Madrid, March 25 Athletic Bilbao continued with their policy of tying down key players with the news on Monday that veteran left-back Yuri Berchiche has signed a new one-year contract.

The 34-year-old, whose contract was expiring in June, has agreed a deal that will keep him at the club for another year, with the option of a second season if he plays a set number of games.

News of Yuri's contract extension follows deals signed by striker Gorka Guruzeta and defender Aitor Paredes that saw them commit their futures to Athletic.

Yuri began his career in the Athletic youth system but was allowed to leave and was on the books of clubs such as Tottenham Hotspur, Cheltenham Town and Real Valladolid, before joining Real Sociedad, reports Xinhua.

His form in San Sebastian earned the defender a big money move to Paris Saint-Germain, before he returned to Athletic in 2018 for around 20 million euros. He has made over 200 first-team appearances since then, scoring 14 goals and forming a good understanding with winger Nico Williams down the left flank.

"Yuri has been the first choice in the six seasons he has been here, and we still see him as a key player," said Athletic's Director of Football Mikel Gonzalez, who added Yuri "was very strong, dominated all the parts of the game. He is competitive and has a winning mentality."

