Former India captain Rani Rampal bids farewell; Hockey India retires No. 28 jersey

New Delhi, Oct 24 Rani Rampal, the former captain of the Indian women’s hockey team, announced her retirement from international hockey on Thursday, marking the end of an illustrious 16-year career. Hockey India honoured her remarkable contributions by retiring her iconic No.28 jersey in a ceremony held after the India versus Germany bilateral series.

Rani, who debuted at just 15, became a beacon of hope and inspiration in Indian hockey, famously leading the national team to a historic fourth-place finish in the re-scheduled Tokyo Olympic Games in 2021. She will serve as a mentor and coach with the Soorma Hockey Club of Punjab and Haryana, ahead of the inaugural women’s Hockey India League (HIL) later this year.

Reflecting on her farewell, Rani said, “I am very emotional. I don’t know where to begin. I thank Hockey India for letting me say my goodbye from this ground. I know all the spectators in the stadium are hockey lovers. When I started at the age of seven, maybe the people in the crowd saw my journey and gave me love. I thank all of you for coming here.

"I consider myself as a very lucky person, I believe it’s the end of one chapter but the beginning of another. I will be mentoring in the women’s HIL so I will work as hard in my next chapter so that I can help all women who want to compete for the nation,” said Rani Rampal in her farewell speech after the conclusion of India vs New Zealand bilateral hockey series," she said.

Rani’s impact on Indian hockey has been nothing short of extraordinary. Over her career, she played more than 250 matches for India and scored over 100 goals, leading the team to several historic victories. She was a driving force behind India’s silver medals at the 2017 Women’s Asian Cup and the 2018 Asian Games, where she also had the honour of serving as India’s flag-bearer during the closing ceremony.

Rani's rise to stardom began when she made her international debut in 2008 at the age of 15, becoming the youngest player to represent India at that time. She later emerged as one of the key players during the 2010 World Cup, scoring seven goals and helping India secure their best performance since 1978. She played both as a forward and midfielder, showcasing her versatility and leadership over the years.

Throughout her career, Rani earned numerous accolades. In 2016, she was awarded the prestigious Arjuna Award, followed by India’s highest sporting honour, the Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna, in 2020. That same year, she was also honoured with the Padma Shri, one of India’s top civilian awards.

She was recognised as the “Best Young Player of the Tournament” at the 2010 Women’s Hockey World Cup and “Player of the Tournament” at the 2013 Junior World Cup, where India won its first-ever bronze medal.

Rani will now serve as coach of the sub-junior women's hockey team.

