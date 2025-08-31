Former United coach Ten Hag struggles with Leverkusen's complete relaunch

Berlin, Aug 31 Tension is mounting around Bayer Leverkusen, the 2024 Bundesliga and German Cup winners, as the club struggles with a major squad overhaul and a shaky start under new coach Erik ten Hag.

Leverkusen has taken just one point from its opening two league matches, losing 2-1 at home before letting a 3-1 lead slip in a 3-3 draw with Bremen, reports Xinhua.

"I don't know if I have experienced something like that in Leverkusen," said team captain and Germany midfielder Robert Andrich. He criticised the lack of cohesion, adding, "Everyone seems busy with himself; it's up to the coach to create stability."

"If everyone is only playing for themselves, you don't have to start at all," the 30-year-old added.

Under-fire coach Ten Hag urged patience, insisting he needs time to bring the squad together. "To at first have all players around to get things into place," he said, before acknowledging that "a lot was missing in the team."

German outlets Kicker and Bild reported "first doubts" within the club's hierarchy and suggested the Dutchman faces a "last chance" when Leverkusen meets Eintracht Frankfurt on September 12.

The club is undergoing a full rebuild after the departure of star coach Xabi Alonso and a raft of key players. Florian Wirtz, Jeremie Frimpong, Granit Xhaka and Jonathan Tah all left for the Premier League, while Piero Hincapie is reportedly bound for Arsenal.

"We deal with the most significant possible change. It takes time to install a new hierarchy," Ten Hag said.

Andrich stressed the importance of spirit and leadership but underlined the players' responsibility. "In the end, it is up to our players to get things done on the pitch," he said. "It's all about the self-motivation of the players."

New signing Malik Tillman, who joined from PSV, made his debut against Bremen, while former Real Madrid defender Lucas Vazquez is expected to be fit for the Frankfurt game.

Still, problems on the pitch remain evident. With Bremen down to 10 men after a red card just past the hour, Leverkusen squandered its advantage. "We gambled away a lead, which makes me angry," Tillman said.

Tensions also flared when Patrik Schick, who scored twice, and Exequiel Palacios argued over who would take a penalty. "This is unacceptable for a team. We have clear orders," Ten Hag said, noting that Andrich had to intervene to resolve the dispute.

Ten Hag admitted he is "not a magician" but stressed the need for hard work and progress during the international break.

