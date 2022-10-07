Former WWE wrestler Sara Lee passes away at 30

Former WWE Superstar Sara Lee has passed away at the age of 30. Sara was a part of the Stamford-based promotion for over a year. She was one of the 13 finalists for the sixth season of WWE Tough Enough, a professional wrestling reality competition series. After being on the edge of elimination several times, she was eventually chosen as one of the winners of the competition by fans.

Lee's passing was announced by her mother, Terri Lee, in a Facebook post on Thursday. A cause of death was not disclosed. "It is with great sorrow that we wanted to share that our Sara Weston has gone to be with Jesus," Terri Lee wrote. "We are all in shock and arrangements are not complete. We ask that you respectfully let our family grieve. We all need prayers, especially Cory and his children."