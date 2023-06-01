Formula 1: A look at current Driver Standings ahead of Barcelona GP 2023

Spain [Barcelona], June 1 : Formula One drivers are all geared up for the eighth race of the 2023 calendar year as F1 travels to Barcelona for the Spanish Grand Prix. The event is scheduled for June 4 with practice and qualifying sessions scheduled for June 2 and 3 respectively.

Ahead of the event at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya track, here is a look at the Driver Standings of this season after six races. The seventh race this year at Emilia Romagna GP was cancelled due to severe flooding in the region.

Leading the driver ranking this season is the two-time Driver championship winner, Max Verstappen with 144 points. He has bagged the championship twice in 2021 as well as 2022.

Trailing behind the defending champion is his Red Bull racing teammate Sergio Perez who despite a lousy performance at Monaco GP as he finished 16th stands at the second position with 105 points.

Aston Martin's Fernando Alonso is having one of his best seasons so far in Formula 1 with multiple podiums this season he stands at the third position in the Driver's Standings 2023 with a total of 93 points. He finished second in the Monaco GP last week.

The seven-time Driver Championship winner, Lewis Hamilton who is struggling for podiums with his Mercedes since last year stands at the fourth position with 69 points. At the same time, his teammate George Russel holds the fifth position with 50 points.

The sixth and seventh position is occupied by both the Ferrari drivers, as Carlos Sainz stands at the sixth position with 48 points and Charles Leclerc stands at the seventh position with 42 points.

Aston Martin's second driver Lance Stroll is falling behind his teammate Alonso in the rankings as he stands at eighth position with 27 points.

On the other hand, Alpine Renault's Esteban Ocon who finished third in the Monaco GP stands in ninth position with 21 points. Ocon's teammate Pierre Gasly is on the tenth spot with 14 points in the 2023 season so far.

Constructor Championship standings 2023: Red Bull Racing Honda RBPT (249), Aston Martin Aramco (120), Mercedes (119), Ferrari (90), Alpine Renault (35), McLaren Mercedes (17), Haas Ferrari (17), Alfa Romeo Ferrari (6), Alphatauri Honda RBPT (2), Williams Mercedes (1).

