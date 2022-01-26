Formula 1: AlphaTauri announce launch date for their 2022 car, the AT03

AlphaTauri on Wednesday announced February 14 as the launch date for their 2022 Formula 1 car, the AT03.

The car, set to be piloted by Pierre Gasly and Yuki Tsunoda. AlphaTauri are the fifth team to have confirmed the launch date for the car that will take them into F1's exciting new era of regulations, following on from announcements from Aston Martin, Ferrari, Mercedes, and McLaren.

2022 will see AlphaTauri use power units from Red Bull Powertrains for the first time, with Honda having announced their departure from the sport at the end of 2021 - with the newly-formed Red Bull Powertrains division having taken over the Japanese firm's intellectual property.

Earlier in the day, Formula 1's pre-season testing dates were also confirmed for 2022, with three days of track running in Spain, before the brand-new cars head to Bahrain in March for the official pre-season test.

Two sessions of three days each will take place ahead of the 23-race Formula 1 campaign to ring in the new era. The first outing is a lower key, pre-testing track session at Barcelona on February 23-25, allowing the teams to shake down their all-new-for-'22 cars for the first time in the same place.

The official pre-season test will then take place in Bahrain on March 10-12, ahead of the Bahrain Grand Prix on the weekend of March 18-20. Fans will be in attendance, while there will also be live TV coverage and timing.

