Formula 1: Bottas, Guanyu to leave Sauber after season ends, Bortoleto to join in 2025

Zurich (Switzerland), Nov 6 Formula 1 team Kick Sauber has confirmed that long-time drivers Valtteri Bottas and Zhou Guanyu will depart after the season concludes.

This marks the end of a three-year partnership that has seen the team face numerous challenges and hard-fought battles on the track. In their place, Formula 2 championship leader Gabriel Bortoleto will join the team alongside experienced F1 driver Nico Hulkenberg, with Bortoleto securing a multi-year deal.

Bottas, a stalwart of the F1 grid and former Mercedes driver, is rumoured to be exploring a reserve role with Mercedes. Reflecting on his time with Sauber, he expressed both gratitude and a sense of closure. “A situation like this is never easy for anyone, but after all the good and in-depth discussions we had in the past weeks, we realised that the conditions to grow this project together were not met,” said Bottas in a statement shared by Kick Sauber.

“These past years with the team have been an incredible journey, full of growth, challenges, and unforgettable moments. I’m grateful for the joint experiences, and though it’s time to move on, I’ll always carry a piece of this team with me," he added.

Mattia Binotto, Sauber’s COO and CTO, shared his own reflections on Bottas’ departure, "We extend our deepest gratitude to Valtteri for the past three years together. He has been the embodiment of professionalism, using his vast experience to support the team’s growth. Valtteri’s dedication and approach have been invaluable, and the memories of these years will stay with us. Ultimately, after open discussions, we mutually concluded that the final conditions could not be met, and we agreed to part ways. Valtteri will always have an open door here in Hinwil."

Zhou Guanyu, who made history as the first Chinese driver in Formula 1, expressed his determination to finish the season strong and his appreciation for the team’s support during his rookie years. "I am grateful to the team for giving me a chance in Formula One: this is not an easy sport for rookies, but the team has allowed me to grow so much over these three years," he shared.

"China, earlier this season was without doubt a highlight, but there are so many moments I’ll remember from the last three years. I still have plenty of fight left in me and am keen to continue progressing."

Reflecting on Zhou’s journey, Binotto added, "We are grateful to Zhou for his commitment and hunger since his first moment with us. Scoring points on debut and helping the team to P6 in 2022 was a statement of intent. Both the team and Zhou are committed to giving everything in Las Vegas, Doha, and Abu Dhabi to close out this season on a high note."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor