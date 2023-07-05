Formula 1 drivers express their concern regarding "Just Stop Oil" protests

Northamptonshire [UK], July 5 : In the wake up of the upcoming British Grand Prix which is going to place on Sunday, many Formula 1 drivers express their concern over the "Just Stop Oil" protests that are taking place in sports events.

McLaren's Lando Norris thinks there are better methods to protest other than going onto a live race track. "Just Stop Oil" is campaigning for more action on climate change but its tactics - including blocking major roads - have faced criticism.

According to the official website of Sky Sports, "Of course, it is a concern because it's a stupid thing to do to put your life in danger with cars driving around. It is also a very selfish thing to do because of the consequences it could have on the person that drives the car," said Norris.

Notably, the protestors for the group have interrupted the Snooker World Championship, the Rugby Premiership final and the recent second Ashes cricket test.

Norris added, "Everyone has a right to protest and I guess there are good ways of doing it and worse ways. I just hope people are smart enough not to do it. There are much safer ways to get just as much attention."

Mercedes F1 driver George Russell said, "We are on a live race track, driving at nearly 230mph at points. Of course, everyone has the right to their opinions and if there are any protests, they have to happen in a safe manner.

"For anyone to run onto the track at any point would be absolutely dangerous and not good for anybody, so please be careful and I urge anybody not to do an act like that."

George Russell's teammate Lewis Hamilton said, "I welcome protesters or activists. I think always they are pushing for positive change. We never want to see people standing on the track and putting themselves in harm's way."

He further stated, "But that sparks conversation, dialogue and it often helps, sometimes, done the right way - it sparks change. And we need more change. We need to become more sustainable. We need to be more inclusive. There are all these things that we need to do more of."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor