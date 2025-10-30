Formula 1: Even Hamilton and Leclerc would 'struggle massively' as Verstappen's Red Bull teammate, says Perez

New Delhi, Oct 30 Sergio Perez has lifted the lid on the challenges of being Max Verstappen’s teammate at Red Bull, claiming that even elite Formula 1 drivers like Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc would “struggle massively” to cope in the same environment.

Perez, who partnered Verstappen for four seasons from 2021 to 2024, endured a turbulent final campaign that saw him finish eighth in the drivers’ standings before parting ways with the team. Yet, he insists his own struggles only highlight how tough it is to succeed alongside the Dutch triple world champion.

“The minute I signed my exit from Red Bull, when we came to an agreement, I knew - poor guy, who comes here, it’s a very difficult place,” Perez told reporters on Thursday. “No driver can survive there. It doesn’t matter if you bring Hamilton, Leclerc. Whoever you bring there is going to struggle massively. It’s a very unique driving style. You have to constantly be adapting to the needs of Max. It’s as simple as that.”

The Mexican explained that Verstappen’s dominance and Red Bull’s car setup leave little room for anyone else to thrive. “Being next to Max is very difficult, but being next to Max in Red Bull is something people don’t understand,” Perez said. “There are so many things I could tell you, but it is simply a very difficult job for a driver.”

Verstappen’s reputation as F1’s ultimate “teammate killer” has only grown over the years, with the likes of Pierre Gasly, Alex Albon and most recently Liam Lawson and Yuki Tsunoda struggling to adapt to the Dutchman’s relentless pace.

Despite occasional friction during their time together, Perez and Verstappen maintained a respectful relationship, and the Mexican had nothing but admiration for his former teammate’s current form. Verstappen has surged back into the 2025 title battle, closing in on McLaren’s Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri.

“Max has been the action of the year. He’s keeping everyone watching F1,” Perez said. “Somehow, they have transformed the season and with McLaren messing around, he has a chance of getting it done. I think he’s the driver who deserves the championship the most because he’s been driving phenomenally.”

Now preparing for a comeback with Cadillac, Perez is eager to end his career on his own terms - and prove that he still has plenty left to give. “It took me about six months before I knew I wanted to come back,” he said. “I wanted to come back to finish my career properly. At the same time, I felt, does it really matter? If I don’t get the right project or motivation to come back, I was not even going to consider it for a second.”

Perez says his new challenge has reignited his motivation. “I’m very excited. I believe I still have a lot to give to the sport,” he said. “I’m very lucky with the career I’ve had but I want to finish it on a high. The last year of my career was difficult, and I know how good I can be with the right environment around me. I feel like people will be surprised on how competitive, how good I will be on my comeback. I have that motivation with me already. I have this final point to prove in my career and make sure I leave whenever I want to.”

Formula 1’s thrilling 2025 title fight resumes next weekend with the Sao Paulo Grand Prix in Brazil, featuring a Sprint weekend from November 7–9.

