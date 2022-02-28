Formula 1: Gripping teaser of 'Drive to Survive S4' launched

Season 4 of Netflix's outstanding Formula 1: Drive To Survive series is set to drop on March 11.

Ahead of that, Netflix has given a tantalizing teaser of what to expect from the new season on Monday, which covers the talking points from Formula 1's scintillating 2021 campaign.

The long-awaited fourth season, out on March 11, builds on the success of the first three seasons as cameras once again go behind the scenes to capture the dramatic 2021 championship with a typically unprecedented level of production.

Last year, included one of the all-time great title fights between Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton, a 22-race battle that went right down to the wire.

There was intense action throughout, with McLaren taking the only one-two finish of the season at Monza, Hamilton storming through the grid in the Sao Paulo Sprint and Grand Prix, Esteban Ocon winning out in Hungary, Sergio Perez winning out in a dramatic Azerbaijan GP and of course, Verstappen taking his maiden F1 title.

Formula 1: Drive To Survive Season 4 lands before the lights go out for the season-opening Bahrain Grand Prix on March 20.

