Formula 1 is set to produce first-ever F1 broadcast for children at Hungarian Grand Prix 2023

Budapest [Hungary], June 2 : Formula 1 and Sky Group will co-produce the first-ever F1 broadcast for children at this year's Hungarian Grand Prix 2023 scheduled to be held June this year.

Formula 1 is planning to create a dedicated International Feed, including bespoke graphics, sound effects and unique features, including 3D augmented graphics on specific camera angles, that will enhance the broadcast for younger audiences in the UK and Germany, as per F1's official website.

In the UK, presenters of the Sky Kids show FYI, Braydon and Scarlett, and young go-karter Zac, will join F1 World Champion Nico Rosberg and former NASCAR and IndyCar racer Danica Patrick to present F1 Juniors.

Ian Holmes, director of media rights and content creation at Formula 1, said they want to ensure that F1 fans of all ages can enjoy the sport.

"We want to ensure that our fans of all ages can enjoy and fall in love with Formula 1, so working with our long-standing partners at Sky on this project to target younger audiences is really exciting. This is a first of its kind in motorsport and I am excited to see the broadcast come to life and to watch the next generation of presenting talent!" Holmes was quoted by F1's official website as saying.

"We are really excited about giving the next generation of F1 fans a platform to show their passion and excitement for the sport as F1 continues to grow in popularity amongst younger audiences. We may just find our next Crofty or Naomi Schiff!" said Jenson Button, former F1 World Champion and Sky F1 Presenter, as per F1's official website.

Charly Classen, executive vice president, Sport Sky Deutschland, said, "With Sky Next Generation, we have done real pioneering work in our football broadcasts and shown that we at Sky are courageous and are also prepared to rethink our broadcasts and go in other directions."

"The response to the first Sky Next Generation productions from our viewers was overwhelming and so now we're taking the next step with the first broadcast in Formula 1. I'm sure young motorsport fans will be excited too." Classen added, according to F1's official website.

