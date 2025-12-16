Formula 1 to return to Portugal in 2027 and 2028

London, Dec 16 Formula 1 on Tuesday announced that it will return to Portugal in 2027 and 2028 as part of a two-year agreement with the Portuguese government, Turismo de Portugal, and promoter Parkalgar, Parques Tecnológicos e Desportivos, S.A.

Portugal has a distinguished history in Formula 1, having hosted its first Grand Prix in Porto in 1958 and staging racing weekends at Monsanto and Estoril throughout the sport's 75-year existence.

The Autodromo Internacional do Algarve, commonly known as Portimao, was a crucial location for the sport's comeback to racing amid the Covid-19 pandemic and last hosted Formula One events in 2020 and 2021.

With significant elevation changes that culminate in a dive down to the final right-hander leading back to the pit straight, the 4.6km track presents drivers with a technical challenge.

Stefano Domenicali, President and CEO of Formula 1, said: “I’m delighted to see Portimão return to the Formula 1 calendar and for the sport to continue to ignite the passion of our incredible Portuguese fanbase. The circuit delivers on-track excitement from the first corner to the chequered flag, and its energy lifts fans out of their seats.

"The interest and demand to host a Formula 1 Grand Prix is the highest that it has ever been, so I would like to thank Prime Minister, Luís Montenegro, the Minister of Economy and Territorial Cohesion of Portugal, Manuel Castro Almeida, the Secretary of State for Tourism, Commerce and Services, Pedro Machado, President of Turismo de Portugal, Carlos Abade, President of the Algarve Tourist Board, Andre Gomes and CEO and Chairman of the Algarve International Circuit, Jaime Costa, for their support in bringing F1 back to Portugal.

"I look forward to working together again to ensure that Portimão returns to the calendar in emphatic style.”

Stirling Moss, Alain Prost, Ayrton Senna, and Nigel Mansell are among the best drivers in Formula 1 who have finished at the top of the podium in Portugal. In 1985, Senna memorably won his maiden Formula 1 Grand Prix in Estoril.

More recently, in 2021, Lewis Hamilton won his 92nd race in Portimão, surpassing Michael Schumacher's record for the most all-time victories. Having won the chequered flag in 2020, Hamilton is still the only driver on the current grid to do so.

