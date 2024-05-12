French MotoGP: Martin astounds as Marquez pounces late on Bagnaia

Le Mans [France], May 12 : It was an epic showdown at the Grand Prix de France that gave everything you could ask for, with a titanic three-way battle deciding the victory. After a sensational pace throughout the race, Jorge Martin (Prima Pramac Racing) stormed to win the French GP in front of a new record at Le Mans with 297,471 fans watching the action unfold across the weekend.

Marc Marquez (Gresini Racing MotoGP) secured an impressive second after passing Francesco Bagnaia (Ducati Lenovo Team) on the final lap of the race. Bagnaia could still stand on the podium, crossing the line in third and taking vital points after a disappointing Sprint.

Leading the way to start a historic French GP was Francesco Bagnaia (Ducati Lenovo Team), who had a stunning start - leaving Saturday's issues behind. Martin tried to attack early on the opening lap, with Bagnaia proving why he is #1. Maverick Vinales made a mistake on the entry to turn three, dropping from third to sixth as Pedro Acosta (Red Bull GASGAS Tech3) charged into fifth.

However, Acosta's race soon came to a disappointing end, losing the front in an attempt to overtake Fabio Di Giannantonio (Pertamina Enduro VR46 Racing Team) at turn eight. While Di Giannantonio was lucky the same could not be said about Marco Bezzecchi (Pertamina Enduro VR46 Racing Team) who crashed at turn six, one lap later.

It was a two-way battle at the front, with Bagnaia going toe to toe with Martin. There was a huge battle forming behind for the final position on the podium, as Di Giannantonio overtook Aleix Espargaro (Aprilia Racing) for third place. Espargaro later went through the escape road after the #41 was overtaken by Ducati Lenovo Team's Enea Bastianini, with the #23 handed a Long Lap for taking a shortcut.

Marc Marquez (Gresini Racing MotoGP) capitalised on a mistake from Vinales on lap 14, jumping the #93 to fourth to have his go at fighting with the top three riders. Marquez tried to overtake Di Giannantonio at turn three on lap 17, unable to make it work before making it stick one lap later. Meanwhile, further back it was a disastrous end to Fabio Quartararo's home race, who crashed out of sixth place.

It was a duel at the front between Martin and Bagnaia with Martin stealing the race lead on lap 21, allowing Marc Marquez to catch - sending the record-breaking crowd to their feet. In the closing stages, Martin made a small mistake and ran wide, allowing Bagnaia to latch onto the rear wheel once again.

It all came down to the final lap, inches between the top three, with Marc Marquez launching an attack to steal second position with half a lap remaining. This allowed Martin to storm to the line, to win an unbelievable French GP by 0.446s. Marc Marquez was jumping for joy with Bagnaia settling for the third position in a race that will go down in the history books.

Behind the podium trio was Bastianini who showed great late race pace to secure fourth, after the 'Beast' managed to find a gap in Vinales armour, with the #12 crossing the line to round out the top five. Di Giannantonio was sixth after also completing a Long Lap, to finish ahead of the second Prima Pramac Racing machine of Franco Morbidelli, who crossed the line in seventh. After starting from the back of the grid, Brad Binder (Red Bull KTM Factory Racing) was eighth after a super ride from the South African. Espargaro and Gresini Racing MotoGP™'s Alex Marquez took the final spot inside the top 10. While, further down the order, Johann Zarco (CASTROL Honda LCR) took a point-scoring finish at his home Grand Prix - finishing in 12th.

The MotoGP paddock now heads to the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, where races have been won and lost at the final corner. So, make sure you tune into the next chapter of this exciting season and keep up with all the action on motogp.com!

As the riders head to Catalunya, Indian fans can catch all the action from MotoGP 2024 live on Eurosport.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor