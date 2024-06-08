French Open: Iga Swiatek wins third consecutive women's singles title

Paris, June 8 World no.1 Iga Swiatek has defeated Italian Jasmine Paolini 6-2, 6-1 in the women's singles final of the French Open to claim her third title, here on Saturday.

Poland's Swiatek successfully defended her title in a 68-minute long encounter. The 23-year-old also became the first woman in 10 years to win three straight titles at any of the sport's four Grand Slams, the WTA reported.

After falling down early on, she quickly rallied to win 11 of the next 12 games. It has given Swiatek her fourth Paris championship and her fifth Grand Slam success overall, after her triumph at the US Open in 2022.

“Congratulations for an amazing tournament Jasmine. I’m really impressed with how you’ve been playing, I think you can do so much, especially on clay... I want to thank my team my family, without them I wouldn’t be here," Swiatek said after the win.

"I want to thank everyone who makes this tournament possible, as Jasmine said. I love this place, I wait every year to come back here. I was almost out of the tournament this second round so thank you for cheering for me, has been a really emotional tournament," she added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor