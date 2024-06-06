French Open: Paolini topples Andreeva to reach maiden Grand Slam final, to play Swiatek next

Paris, June 6 Jasmine Paolini continued her historic run at the French Open 2024, becoming only the third Italian woman in the Open Era to play in the final at the Roland Garros, with a straight set defeat of fellow first-time semifinalist Mirra Andreeva on Court Philippe-Chatrier at Stade Roland-Garros here on Thursday.

The No. 12 seed Italian defeated 17-year-old Andreeva 6-3, 6-1 in Thursday's second semifinal to earn a spot in her first Grand Slam final. She will be facing World No.1 and defending champion Iga Swiatek of Poland in the summit clash.

It’s the first Grand Slam final for the World No.15, who’ll move up to a ranking of No.7 regardless of the outcome of Saturday’s final against Swiatek. Paolini became the first Italian women’s singles finalist in Paris since her doubles partner Sara Errani in 2012.

One of four Italian women to make the Roland Garros semifinals in the Open Era, Paolini joins Francesca Schiavone (2010, 2011) and Sara Errani (2012) in advancing to the title match. She is also the first Italian woman to reach a Grand Slam singles final since Flavia Pennetta and Roberta Vinci played for the 2015 US Open title. The 28-year-old, who won her first WTA 1000 event in Dubai earlier this season, had never previously been past the second round at the French Open.

Paolini broke Andreeva's serve in the fourth game of the opening set when the teenager hit a forehand wide. In the next game, the Italian player survived a big challenge by her opponent as they went to deuce three times before holding serve. Leading 4-2, Paolini's service came under threat once again in a length game that went for over seven minutes to make it 5-2 and went on to win the set 6-3.

Having gained the upper hand, Paolini broke Andreeva's serve in the third, fifth and seventh games to easily pocket the second game and the match.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor