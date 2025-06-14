From Mohit Khatri to Deepak Punia - Who are India's best Rugby players in RPL season 1?

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 14 : The Rugby Premier League (RPL) is a game-changer for the sport's fortunes in India. With the world's best players and coaches coming for the tournament, it affords India's most talented rugby players a chance to rub shoulders with some of the legends in the sport.

Organised by Rugby India, the Rugby Premier League is the first-ever franchise-based Rugby Sevens league in the world.

Season 1 of the much-awaited Rugby Premier League kicks off on 15 June, with a final scheduled for 29 June, in Mumbai at the Shahaji Raje Bhosale Sports Complex (Andheri Sports Complex). The Rugby Premier League, which will see 34 matches being played out in Season 1, will feature 30 Indian players, who were selected from an auction pool of 71, as per the RPL press release.

Here's a look at the best Indian players in the mix.

Mohit Khatri - Bengaluru Bravehearts

The most expensive player at the RPL Season 1 Player Auction, Mohit is one of India's best players in rugby and was appointed as captain of the national team in 2024. Hailing from Kundli in Sonipat district of Haryana, he has captained the men's team at the Asia Rugby Sevens Trophy (ARST) 2024 held in Nepal and helped Haryana's rugby team win three gold medals at the National Games.

Having started out his journey in the sport at the age of 13, Mohit was also part of the Indian team who went through Olympic qualifiers in Japan in 2023. Introduced to the sport by his brother, Mohit's story is that of determination, unshakeable faith, passion, and now the pressure of being the most expensive Indian player in the Rugby Premier League.

Prince Khatri - Hyderabad Heroes

Among the most experienced Indian rugby players in the RPL, Prince Khatri made his national team debut in 2012. He's been a part of the Indian team for the Asia Rugby Sevens starting from 2014 for a total of eight times and the Asia Rugby 15s Championship for a total of eight times starting in 2012.

A former India captain as well, Prince has plied his trade at an international level, including the Delhi Hurricanes, South African Club All-Stars, Hong Kong Scottish Club and Team India FCC from 2013 until very recently in 2024 at the Borneo 7s Malaysia (Delhi Hurricanes). Prince has been a part of the Haryana team that has won 4 consecutive gold medals at the National Games, and is also an eight-time Senior National Rugby Sevens Champion with Haryana.

Ganesh Majhi - Mumbai Dreamers

Captain of the India U20 rugby team in 2023, Ganesh Majhi hails from the Bonda tribe in Malkangiri, Odisha, and his selection is a source of pride for the tribal community. Ganesh's selection for the RPL was considered a historic moment for Kalinga Institute of Social Sciences, which has been supporting the sport for close to two decades now. After making a mark in the age-group teams, Ganesh has successfully transitioned to the senior team set-up as well, and will be turning out for the Mumbai Dreamers in season 1 of the RPL.

Asis Sabar - Kalinga Black Tigers

Much like Ganesh, one of Odisha's best rugby players is Asis Sabar, who will be representing his home franchise, Kalinga Black Tigers. Born in 2004, Asis also hails Kalinga Institute of Social Sciences. Asis Sabar, a UG 2nd year Arts student from the Sabar tribe (Kalahandi), was secured by the Kalinga Black Tigers at the player Auction.

Deepak Punia - Delhi Redz

One of the mainstays of the Indian rugby sevens team, Deepak Punia, who hails from Haryana, started playing the sport from the age of 15. In his years of development, Deepak has played in countries like Hong Kong, Thailand, and Qatar.

When not playing rugby, Deepak doubles up as a strength and conditioning coach to support his family. He had also suffered a long-term injury while playing a club tournament and was advised by his family to quit rugby, but he never gave up and took one and a half years to recover and get back to the sport.

Vallabh Patil - Chennai Bulls

Vallabh, who was picked up by the Chennai Bulls at the player auction, made his India debut at the Asia Rugby Men's 15s Championship Division-1 in 2024. A rugby player with plenty of heart and hustle in his genes, Vallabh, who hails from Maharashtra, is one of the most confident players in the Indian set-up and is also a certified coach in athletics.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor