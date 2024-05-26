Garnacho's bicycle kick against Everton wins Premier League Goal of the Season

New Delhi, May 26 Less than 24-hours after Alejandro Garnacho scored an all important goal in Manchester United's FA Cup final victory over town-rivals Manchester City, his goal against Everton has been named the Premier League Goal of the Season.

Garnacho scored a beautiful bicycle goal against Everton in a 0-3 victory at Merseyside Stadium on November 26, 2023. It led fans to draw comparisons with Wayne Rooney’s iconic goal against Manchester City.

Kaoru Mitoma (vs Brighton), Bruno Fernandes (vs Burnley), Saman Ghoddos (vs Burnley), Alexis Mac Allister (vs Fulham), Oscar Bobb (vs Newcastle), Kobbie Mainoo (vs Wolves), Marcus Rashford (vs Man City), Cole Palmer (vs Everton) and Moises Caicedo (vs AFC Bournemouth) were the other nine nominees for the personal honor.

Manchester United won the FA Cup final against City (2-1) on Saturday in a surprising result. Garnacho and Kobe Mainoo became the first teenagers to score in an FA Cup final since Cristiano Ronaldo in 2004 (vs Millwall).

