Gautam Adani meets chess prodigy Praggnanandhaa

New Delhi [India], January 5 : Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani met India's rising chess sensation Rameshbabu Praggnanandhaa on Friday.

Adani took to X (formerly Twitter) to share a picture with the chess prodigy, saying that his success is an inspiration to young Indians and he represents "what India can and will be all about".

"It's a privilege to support Praggnanandhaa as he continues to win laurels in the world of chess and make India proud. His success is an inspiration to countless young Indians to believe that nothing is more gratifying than standing on the podium to celebrate our nation's greatness. Praggnanandhaa represents what India can and will be all about. I wish him all the very best. Jai Hind," said Adani in a tweet.

https://twitter.com/gautam_adani/status/1743176633228706038

Last year on August 24, World Number 1 Magnus Carlsen defeated grandmaster R Praggnanandhaa to clinch the title of the International Chess Federation World Cup in Baku, Azerbaijan.

The Norwegian chess grandmaster won the first game of the Rapid Chess tie-breaker with black pieces and managed to hold on for a draw in the second game with white pieces. The tiebreaker is played in a Rapid Chess quicker-time control format.

Praggnanandhaa fought hard but fell short with Carlsen summoning all his big match experience when it mattered the most.

Also in the Asian Games at Hangzhou last year, the chess prodigy secured a silver medal in the men's team competition.

The international Chess Federation announced that Vincent Keymer and Praggnanandhaa are tied as the world's top-rated juniors. The 19-year-old German GM and the 18-year-old Indian GM occupy the top spots in the ranking on the January 2024 list with the exact same FIDErating of 2743. Indian GMs Gukesh Dommaraju, Vidit Gujrathi and Praggnanandhaa Rameshbabu will play the 2024 FIDE Candidates.

