Germany's fragile defense weighs on coach Julian Nagelsmann

Berlin, Oct 8 Ahead of Germany's 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Luxembourg and Northern Ireland, national coach Julian Nagelsmann has been forced into unexpected roster changes due to a mounting defensive crisis.

The Germans have kept a clean sheet in only seven of their last 25 games. A disappointing 2-0 loss to Slovakia ignited a debate about the coach's constant tactical changes.

The return of Borussia Dortmund defender Nico Schlotterbeck is a headline development. The 25-year-old is needed to stabilise a wavering defense but only recently returned from a months-long absence with a significant knee injury, reports Xinhua.

"We need a skilful left foot that can deliver an opening pass to midfield," Nagelsmann said, highlighting the difficulty of also missing injured Real Madrid defender Antonio Rüdiger.

Potential replacements like Bayern Munich's Jonathan Tah, Eintracht Frankfurt's Robin Koch and Newcastle United's Malick Thiaw have struggled with poor form, while Dortmund's Waldemar Anton lacks international experience.

The situation contrasts with the glory days of the 2014 World Cup win in Brazil, when Germany relied on a deep pool of central defenders. Nagelsmann is also searching for suitable full-backs.

With eight months until the 2026 World Cup in North America, the team remains a work in progress, raising concerns that contrast with the coach's stated aim to win the tournament.

Dortmund coach and former Croatian international Niko Kovac called Schlotterbeck the country's best central defender and emphasised the need for careful load management. The player was recently benched for a Champions League match to manage his workload.

Reports described a tense exchange between the two coaches, leaving Nagelsmann with a tough decision on whether Schlotterbeck is essential against underdog Luxembourg on Friday in Sinsheim.

The staffing shortage worsened with the illness of goalkeeper Oliver Baumann. Nagelsmann called in Freiburg's Noah Atubolu as cover.

Several TV pundits, including Matthias Sammer and Lothar Matthaus, advocated for a return of the retired Manuel Neuer.

"Why leave out the best?" former international Sammer asked.

Following the Luxembourg match, Germany faces Northern Ireland on Monday. After the loss to Slovakia, two victories seem necessary regardless of Nagelsmann's decision on Schlotterbeck.

