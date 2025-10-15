Gives everyone an opportunity: UP Yoddhas assistant coach credits new format as his team stay in hunt for top-eight spot

New Delhi [India], October 15 : UP Yoddhas have begun their Delhi leg of Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2025 with back-to-back wins at the Thyagaraj Indoor Stadium. On Tuesday, they clinched a thrilling game against Tamil Thalaivas, prevailing 32-31 and moving to eighth place on the points table as a result.

Speaking on his team's performance in recent matches, UP Yoddhas captain Sumit Sangwan shared, as quoted by the PKL press release, "Yesterday's win gave the team plenty of confidence and we've carried that forward into this game as well. So, our aim will be to play in this manner going forward. There is no pressure on the team. We want to play confidently and perform well in both departments."

Yoddhas assistant coach Upendra Malik also shed light on Guman Singh's consistent performances in recent matches, crediting him for playing his part in the team's turnaround.

He said, "Guman has been performing well for us in the last few matches, and that gives a lot of benefit, not only to the defenders but also to the other supporting raiders. We hope that Guman can continue performing in this manner, and our defence also makes these crucial moments count."

Having registered consecutive wins, the UP Yoddhas remain in the thick of the playoffs battle with teams vying to finish in the top eight. Sharing his thoughts on the previous two games and the new league format, "In the last two games, we've handled those moments well, and we want to continue that," the assistant coach said.

"The new rule changes have kept things interesting. There are no ties, and you only get two points for a win now. Therefore, every game is important, and everyone has a chance to advance to the playoffs. First, it was only six teams, but now, everyone has a chance right till the end with eight teams in contention during the league stage. That has given everyone an opportunity, " he added.

Looking forward to the team's upcoming match against Haryana Steelers, Sumit Sangwan reckoned, "Our previous game against Haryana was a close one, and we lost right at the end. So, we'll look at that and also follow the plans we have been executing in our last two games to ensure we get the win."

