Global Indian-Pravasi Kabaddi League: Marathi Vultures, Tamil Lions enter men's final

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], April 28 : Marathi Vultures and Tamil Lions on Monday reached the men's finals of the ongoing Global Indian Pravasi Kabaddi League (GI-PKL) after thrilling performances here at the Gurugram University.

In the first semi-final Marathi Vultures defeated Punjabi Tigers 38-36 while Tamil Lions outclassed Bhojpuri Leopards in the second semi-final 50-27. The finals of the Global Indian Pravasi Kabaddi League (GI-PKL) are slated for April 30 which will see Marathi Vultures locking horns with ACB in the ultimate showdown.

In the first semi-final on Monday, Marathi Vultures edged past Punjabi Tigers in a thrilling encounter, winning 38-36. Both teams matched each other in raid and tackle points, but the Vultures' slight edge in crucial moments sealed the game.

Despite Punjabi Tigers pulling off four super tackles, Marathi Vultures' composure under pressure made the difference, earning them a hard-fought victory in a nail-biting finish

In the second semi-final, Tamil Lions dominated Bhojpuri Leopards with a commanding 50-27 victory. The Lions showcased all-round brilliance, excelling in both raiding and defence.

With 25 raid points, 18 tackle points, and inflicting multiple all-outs, they kept the Leopards under constant pressure. Despite three super tackles by the Leopards, Tamil Lions' relentless momentum ensured a comprehensive win in a one-sided contest.

Meanwhile in women's category, Tamil Lioness, Punjabi Tigress, Telugu Cheetahs and Bhojpuri Leopardess have reached the semi-finals. The women's semifinal will be played on Tuesday.

Fans can catch all the kabaddi action live on DD Sports and Waves OTT, ensuring no one misses out on the thrill. Live action can also be viewed on Sony Sports 3 and FanCode starting from 7:00 PM IST.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor