Global Indian Pravasi Kabaddi League prepares for franchise ownership

Gurugram, May 5 After a debut season that brought kabaddi to the forefront in a fresh and electrifying format, the Global India Premier Kabaddi League (GI-PKL) is gearing up for its next big leap ahead of the second season.

GIPKL is moving toward a franchise-based model that will invite stakeholders, investors, and sports entrepreneurs to be a part of this growing kabaddi ecosystem. The move to franchise ownership aims to ensure long-term sustainability, stronger team branding, and deeper fan engagement.

The inaugural edition not only delivered high-octane action on the mat but also marked a major milestone in promoting homegrown talent, attracting International talent, and reviving regional sports with a professional touch.

In a landmark moment for the sport, GI-PKL made headlines with its grand showcase at Times Square, New York, placing Kabaddi on one of the most iconic global stages. Back home, the league ensured massive viewer reach by going live on five platforms simultaneously, making the action accessible to fans across geographies and devices.

"After a successful first season of the Global Indian Pravasi Kabaddi League, the energy and enthusiasm we’ve experienced from fans across the globe has been nothing short of phenomenal. This league has become a powerful platform for connecting the Indian diaspora through the spirit of Kabaddi, and it has proven that the love for this sport transcends borders.” said Kanthi D Suresh, President Holistic International Pravasi Sports Association, the rights holder to the league.

“As we now look ahead to Season 2, the opportunity to bring franchise owners on board marks a thrilling new chapter in our journey. “I’m incredibly excited about opening this door to franchise ownership. With the right partners, we can take the league to unprecedented heights — creating an even more dynamic and inclusive experience for players, fans, and the global Indian community, said Karthik Dammu, co-owner of GI-PKL, who will be now spearheading Season 2 operations , with probable dates in early 2026.

