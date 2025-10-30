‘Go for the kill’: Ravi Shastri backs India for Women's WC semi-final vs AUS

New Delhi, Oct 30 Former Indian cricketer Ravi Shastri has extended his wishes for the Indian women’s team for their World Cup semi-final clash against Australia, which is currently underway at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai.

Shastri, a former head coach of the senior men’s team, shared a message on his X account after Australia won the toss and opted to bat. “Wish Amol and the girls. Boss go for the kill. Nothing to lose. Bindaas,” he wrote.

The winner of this clash will face South Africa in the tournament final on Sunday at the same venue in Navi Mumbai. The Proteas defeated England in the first semi-final in Guwahati on Wednesday to book themselves a place in the final for the first time in the tournament’s history.

While Australia, the defending champions, are looking to win the tournament for a record-extending eighth time, the Women in Blue are eyeing their first-ever ICC title, having come close to clinching the silverware on several occasions.

As for Australia, regular skipper Alyssa Healy resumed her duties after missing the team’s previous two matches due to a calf strain. India, meanwhile, made three changes. They brought in Shafali Verma for the injured Pratika Rawal, after the opening batter was ruled out of the tournament, and replaced Harleen Deol and Uma Chetry with Kranti Gaud and Richa Ghosh.

The decision to bring back Kranti worked wonders for the Women in Blue as the pacer struck early to dismiss the dangerous Healy to reduce Australia to 25/1 in 5.1 overs.

India XI: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Amanjot Kaur, Harmanpreet Kaur (capt), Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh (wk), Deepti Sharma, Radha Yadav, Kranti Gaud, N Shree Charani, Renuka Singh.

Australia XI: Alyssa Healy (capt & wk), Phoebe Litchfield, Ellyse Perry, Beth Mooney, Annabel Sutherland, Ashleigh Gardner, Tahlia McGrath, Sophie Molineux, Kim Garth, Alana King, Megan Schutt.

