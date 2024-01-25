Golden Boy Neeraj Chopra Meets Tennis Legend Roger Federer In Switzerland

India's Olympic champion, Neeraj Chopra, experienced a 'dream-come-true' moment meeting Roger Federer in Zurich, Switzerland. Already a big fan of the legendary tennis player, Neeraj expressed being awestruck by the Swiss star's humility and his ability to put others at ease.

World Champion Neeraj Chopra shared photos from the star-studded meeting in Zurich on his social media account, expressing his admiration for the 20-time Grand Slam champion.

“An absolute honour to meet a sporting icon, whose career has been and continues to be an inspiration to people. I had a great time talking to you, and hopefully we’ll meet again, golden boy wrote.

An absolute honour to meet a sporting icon, whose career has been and continues to be an inspiration to people.



I had a great time talking to you, and hopefully we’ll meet again. @rogerfederer 🙏 pic.twitter.com/kQUjiiBdB9 — Neeraj Chopra (@Neeraj_chopra1) January 25, 2024

Roger Federer also lauded Neeraj Chopra, expressing awe at the Olympic gold medalist's grit and determination that led to his success. During the meeting, Federer posed with the signed jersey of Neeraj Chopra, who, in return, received a tennis racquet as a return gift. The jersey had the words, "It was nice meeting you. Thank you for your advice," written on it, expressing Neeraj's appreciation.

Reflecting on the encounter, Neeraj Chopra stated, "It’s a dream come true for me to meet Roger Federer here in Zurich. I have always admired his skill, his spirit of true sportsmanship and his ability to inspire millions around the world. Today, however, what inspired me the most was his humility and his easy-going charm that made me feel so comfortable in his presence," as quoted by The Indian Express.

Federer was equally excited meeting Neeraj and shared, “I am amazed by how much Neeraj has achieved personally and for his country through his grit and determination. It’s been great to meet him here in Zurich.”

Neeraj Chopra, the first Indian to clinch a gold medal at the World Athletics Championships in the previous year, is currently preparing for the upcoming season, carefully planning his engagements for a fresh approach in the defense of his title at the Paris Olympics. Meanwhile, Roger Federer retired from professional tennis after the Laver Cup in 2022, holding the record for the most Grand Slam titles won by a men's singles player - 20, until Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic surpassed him.