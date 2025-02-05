Golf: Diksha, Tvesa joined by rookie Avani Prashanth in Lalla Meryem Cup in Morocco

Rabat (Morocco), Feb 5 The experienced Diksha Dagar and Tvesa Malik will be joined by rookie Avani Prashanth in the season's first LET event, the Lalla Meryem Cup in Morocco at Royal Golf Dar Es Salam.

While Diksha and Tvesa have been around for some time, Avani is making her debut in a pro event after coming through the LET Q-School.

Pranavi Urs, the top-ranked Indian at 17th in last year’s LET Order of Merit, will start her season next week at the Aramco Series in Riyadh. Pranavi will join Diksha, Tvesa and Aditi Ashok.

Diksha has good memories of the 2024 Lalla Meryem Cup, where she finished in the top 10, and she will be looking to better that. Interestingly, Pranavi, who was tied for fifth last year, is skipping the event this season.

Avani Prashanth, who won a few professional titles in India on the Women's Pro Golf Tour while being an amateur, also won on the LET Access Series. She is now set for the Ladies European Tour and plans an extensive schedule.

Avani will be the first of the Indians to tee off, and she goes from the tenth with Blanca Fernandez of Spain and Thailand’s Aunchisa Utama at 8.50 am. Tvesa Malik is paired with Sanna Nuutinen of Finland and Norwegian Dorthea Forbrigd from the tenth tee at 1 pm and Diksha plays with Slovenian Pia Babnik and local star Ines Laklalech from the tenth tee at 1:40 pm.

Defending champion Bronte Law, 29, is back hoping to get her 2025 season off to a flying start at Royal Golf Dar Es Salam.

