Golf: Gandas shoots 72 in final round in Kenya, to play in South Africa next week

Nairobi (Kenya), March 13 Top Indian professional Manu Gandas shot 1-over 72 and finished way down in 65th place at the Magical Kenya Open, also sanctioned by the European Tour.

Gandas, who got a spot on the DP World Tour following his winning the PGTI Order of Merit in 2022, had three birdies against four bogeys. He was 1-under 283 for four rounds.

Gandas is now headed to South Africa along with Shubhankar Sharma, who missed the cut this week.

Jorge Campillo claimed his third DP World Tour title by two strokes. The Spaniard was seeking his first victory since the 2020 Commercial Bank Qatar Masters, almost three years ago to the day.

He showed no sign of nerves as he carded four birdies on the front nine at Muthaiga Golf Club.

He shot 66 and finished 18 under par total, two strokes clear of Japan's Masahiro Kawamura, who recorded his best finish of the season as he finished runner-up on 16 under par. Spain's Santiago Tarrio and Ryo Hisatsune shared third on 15 under.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor