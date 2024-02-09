Golf: Sneha holds off Hitaashee to win 4th Leg of WPGT

Vizag, Feb 9 Sneha Singh picked up her second win in three starts despite two bogeys in the last three holes at the fourth leg of the Women’s Pro Golf Tour (WPGT) here at the East Point Golf Club.

Sneha, who held a five-shot lead, carded an even par 72 but still managed to hold off Hitaashee Bakshi. Hitaashee did make a charge with a bogey free 69 on the final day, but it was not enough to overturn the five-shot deficit she started with.

Sneha totalled 5-under 211 while completing a wire-to-wire win. Hitaashee aggregated 3-under 213 for another second place and young amateur Zara Anand put together a fine 69 to grab the third place at 1-under 215.

Sneha bogeyed early but a birdie on the seventh meant she turned in even par. While she birdied the Par-5 14th, bogeys on the 16th and 18th indicated some nerves but she also had a comforting birdie on the 17th. Hitaashee, who won the third leg, birdied three times without a bogey, but even that fell short of Sneha’s total of 5-under.

Sneha has won twice and been a joint runner-up with Hitaashee in the opening leg. She was the only player this week to have carded all three rounds at par or better. This is also the second year running she has won more than once and becomes the first multiple winner in 2024.

Hitaashee now has three runner-up finishes in the first, second and fourth legs and a win in the third.

Zara Anand, who is seen as a very promising talent, shot a fine 69 after rounds of 74-72 on the first two days. Zara has been attracting a lot of attention with her silver medal at the National Games and the runner-up finish at the All-India amateurs run by the Indian Golf Union.

The round of the week came from Ridhima Dilawari, whose 6-under 66 included a superb run of five birdies from the 11th to 15th. It was also a course record for Ladies at the East Point Golf Club.

Overall, Ridhima had seven birdies against one bogey on the Par-5 10th. She finished the birdie-filled round with three pars and finished fourth at even par 216.

Khushi Khanijau (76) was fifth, while Jasmine Shekar (77), runner-up in the third leg at Kolkata, was sixth. Rhea Jha (76) was seventh and Shweta Mansingh (74) ended eighth.

Seher Atwal (78), Snigdha Goswami (76) and Disha Kavery (78) were tied for ninth place.

Sneha also sneaked ahead of Hitaashee to get to the top of the Hero Order of Merit. Sneha in four starts has won Rs. 4,59,500 while Hitaashee has earned Rs. 4,59,000, just Rs. 500 less. Khushi Khanijau is third with Jasmine Shekar and Ridhima Dilawari occupying the next two places.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor