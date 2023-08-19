Golfer Nishna loses in Round of 16 at R&A Amateurs

Wanton, Yorkshire, Aug 19 Nishna Patel of India, who progressed from stroke play to match play and won her first match, lost in the Round of 16 to the 10th ranked player in the world, Germany’s Helen Briem at The R&A Girls’ Amateur Championship at the famed Yorkshire courses of Ganton and Fulford.

Nishna, who shot rounds of 78-74 tied for 33rd place alongside her teammate Mannat Brar (81-71). The top 64 players moved into the match play segment, where Nishna won her first match in the Round of 32 against Charlotte Noughton on the second extra hole.

However, Nishna then ran into Helen Briem, who was part of the winning team at the World Amateur team Championships in 2022. Briem beat Nishna 5 and 4.

Mannat lost her match 3 and 2 in the Round of 32 to Italy’s Paris Appendino.

The stroke play segment was topped by Sweden’s Merja Ortengren (69-67) and Helen Briem was sixth with rounds of 70-73.

The 94th Girls’ Amateur Championship and the 96th Boys’ Amateur Championship are being played simultaneously at the renowned Yorkshire venue Ganton and today saw the round of 64 being contested in both championships. There were no Indians in the Boys competition.

Last month Nishna was fourth at the Dutch International Junior Open with rounds of 75-71-76-71 and a total of 293. Local Dutch star, Anne Sterre Dunn Dunnen (282) won the title with Germans Uma Bergner (288) and Jette Schulze (291) finishing second and third ahead of Nishna, who earlier this year was second at the APGC Juniors in the Philippines.

Meanwhile in the Dutch Amateur Championships, the Indian trio of Yuvraj Singh, Anant Singh Ahlawat and Rohit, finished third behind the two Dutch teams in the Nations Cup for men earlier.

Individually, Yuvraj Singh was the top Indian at T-34th, while Ahlawat was T-46th and Rohit missed the cut.

