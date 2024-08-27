Golfing legends set to compete in inaugural India Legends Championship

New Delhi [India], August 27 : Former US Open champion Michael Campbell of New Zealand will lead a strong international challenge as the Greg Norman-designed Golf Course is all set to host India Legends Championship, India's first-ever golf tournament on the Legends Tour.

The seniors, who are all legends in their country and the field of golf, will clash over three days for a whopping half a million dollars (USD 500,000). The field of 64 golfers comprises golfers from 17 different countries. The field includes as many as 9 Indians, led by India's legendary duo, Jeev Milkha Singh, who is also the tournament host, and Jyoti Randhawa, who made the Tour by winning the Legends Tour's tough and challenging Qualifying School finals in Turkey, as per a release.

The winner of the HSBC India Legends Championship is set to take home USD 74,250, while the runner-up will receive USD 49,000 with the third-place finisher pocketing USD 32,700.

Commenting on the inaugural Legends Tour tournament in India, Sandeep Batra, head of Wealth and Personal Banking, at HSBC India, said, "We are thrilled to tee off our title sponsorship of the HSBC India Legends Championship, a key milestone in our endeavour to support the golf landscape in the country. Our goal is to create a lasting impact by nurturing talent, driving growth at all levels, inspire a new generation of golfers while ensuring the sport's sustainability and growth in the country."

Ryan Howsam, Chairman, Legends Tour and Staysure Group, said "There is a growing part of the demographic developing in India that is taking up golf and with our profile and our players, the India Legends Championship is a great fit.

"India is an economic powerhouse and the timing for us to go there is great, hosting a tournament and building on other projects to help grow the game. We want to help improve participation in golf in India and assist stakeholders in the creation of more facilities for the Indian public and tourists to enjoy," Howsam said at the event.

Speaking ahead of the tournament, the tournament host Jeev Milkha Singh said, "First of all, as the tournament host I welcome everyone. I hope all the players have a great experience and enjoy the Indian cuisine and culture."

Former US Open champion Michael Campbell said, "I am looking forward to compete against my fellow players, all of whom are my good friends. But the moment we are on the course, we are serious competitors. I am coming to India after 15 years and looking forward to some good golf."

The inaugural edition of the HSBC India Legends Championship is also co-sanctioned by the Professional Golf Tour of India (PGTI). The event will be played over 54 holes from 30th August to 1st September and will be preceded by star-studded Pro-Am events on 28th and 29th August, which will see top golfers play alongside amateurs.

Uttam Singh Mundy, CEO of PGTI, said, "We are excited to partner with the Legends Tour as it makes its debut in India. This marks a historic moment for professional golf in India as it opens up new avenues for leading Senior Indian professionals to compete against the best in the world in the Senior category. We look forward to seeing the strong Indian contingent led by Tournament Host Jeev Milkha Singh and Legends Tour Qualifying School Winner Jyoti Randhawa, make an impact. We wish the players all the best."

The other confirmed Indian names for the HSBC India Legends Championship are Mukesh Kumar, Digvijay Singh, Harmeet Kahlon, Vijay Kumar, all past winners on the Asian Tour. Besides them, the other Indians are Amandeep Johl, who came close to winning on the Asian Tour numerous times, Vishal Singh and Sanjay Kumar. Sri Lankan Anura Rohana, who has won multiple times on India's domestic tour is also set to feature in the event.

The tournament will be played at the stunning Jaypee Greens Golf Course in Greater Noida, on the outskirts of New Delhi. Designed by Greg Norman, the golf course looks in immaculate condition and will pose a solid challenge to the golfers, as per the release.

Dhruv Pal Singh, Senior General Manager, Jaypee Greens Golf Course said, "Jaypee Greens Golf Course has consistently upheld its reputation as a championship-level course, and we are honoured to host India's inaugural Legends Tour event. The HSBC India Legends Championship marks a significant milestone, not only for our facility but for the Indian golfing community as a whole. This prestigious tournament brings together some of the most celebrated names in the sport, and we take pride in offering a challenging venue for this historic occasion. We believe this championship will elevate the profile of golf in India and inspire future generations of players.

During this prestigious tournament, we are proud to host some of the most celebrated golfers at Jaypee Greens Golf & Spa Resort, which, along with Jaypee Atlantic - The Club, offers world-class amenities, creating an exceptional experience for players and visitors alike. The venue has been meticulously prepared to meet the highest standards of security, ensuring a seamless and safe environment for all participants and guests."

Apart from the 2005 US Open winner Michael Campbell, who has 15 other wins around the world, the other top stars include Adilson da Silva, a Brazilian who made South Africa his home, winning numerous times on the Sunshine Tour. He is also a six-time winner on Legends Tour and has 19 professional wins overall.

Interestingly, Da Silva also hit the first tee shot when golf made its return to the Olympics in Rio in 2016.

Other big names are South African James Kingston (21 wins including two on European Tour, three on Legends Tour and 10 on Sunshine Tour), Sweden's first-ever Ryder Cup player, Joakim Haeggman (10 wins including three on European Tour and one on Legends Tour) and another former Swedish Ryder Cup star, Jarmo Sandelin (11 wins including five on European Tour and two on Legends Tour).

There will be other big stars lurking for the trophy as well when the players tee off on Friday. Among them will be Keith Horne, who has 19 pro wins including nine on Sunshine Tour and broke through recently for his maiden Legends Tour win in Zambia, Spaniard Miguel Angel Martin (14 wins including 3 on European Tour), Frenchman Christian Cevaer (7 wins including two on European Tour), Sweden's Patrik Sjoland (8 wins including two on European Tour, one on Asian Tour and one on Legends Tour), Scotsman Greg Hutcheon (12 pro wins), England's Chris Williams (17 wins including seven on Sunshine Tour, two on Asian Tour and three on Legends) and England's Iain Pyman, who holds the record for highest number of wins in European Challenge Tour at eight, the release added.

Many others like Euan MacIntosh, England's Philip Archer, Welshman Gary Houston and Swiss Andre Bossert have won on different international Tours around the world.

India's two biggest all-time stars Jeev Milkha Singh (twice Asia No. 1 in 2006 and 2008) and Jyoti Randhawa (once in 2002) are proven champions around the world with numerous appearances in Majors, too.

Jeev has also won four times each on the European and Japan Tours, one on the Korean Tour besides six times on the Asian Tour. Randhawa has won eight times on the Asian Tour and once in Japan.

Jeev, who has played all four Majors, was the first Indian to tee up at the Masters at the Augusta National in 2007. A former captain of Asia in the EurAsia Cup (Europe v Asia team event) his list of achievements includes a T-9 at the Major, the PGA Championships in 2008.

In 2022, which was Jeev's first year on the Legends Tour, he had one Top-10 in Winston Golf Senior Open in Germany. In 2023, he had four Top-10 finishes at the JCB Championships (Tied-5th), the Legends Tour Trophy hosted by Simon Khan (T-7), Staysure PGA Seniors Championship (T-5) and Vinpearl DDIC Vietnam Legends 2023 (T-7) and finished 13th on the MCB Road to Mauritius Rankings.

The packed Legends Tour schedule so has far travelled to 10 events, including three Majors. The HSBC India Legends is the 11th event of the season, which continues with seven more events and the Grand Finale at the MCB Tour Championships at Constance Belle Mare Plage in Mauritius.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor