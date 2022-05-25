Gourav Baliyan, Deepak Punia selected for wrestling championship in Kyrgyzstan

Gourav Baliyan, Deepak Punia and Bipasha are among the wrestlers selected after trials at STC Sonepat and Lucknow for the Under-23 Asian Senior Free Style, Greco Roman Style and Women Wrestling Championship to be held at Bishkek in Kyrgyzstan from June 19 to 26.

Trials in 61, 65 and 70 kg of freestyle wrestling, 55, 60, 67, 82 and 130 kg in Greco Roman wrestling and all 10 weight categories of Women Wrestling were held on Wednesday, while the Selection Committee has selected Wrestlers in the remaining weight categories based on the performance in previous trials held on May 16-17.

The following Wrestlers have been selected to represent the country in the events:Freestyle Wrestling: Aman (57 kg), Udit (61 kg) (selected today), Sujeet (65 kg) (selected today), Karan (70 kg) (selected today), Naveen (74 kg), Gourav Baliyan (79 kg), Deepak Punia (86 kg), Viky (92 kg), Deepak (97 kg) and Mohit (125 kg).

Greco Roman Style: Ajay (55 kg) [selected today], Saurabh (60 kg) (selected today), Neeraj (63 kg), Gaurav Duhoon (67 kg) (selected today), Deepak (72 kg), Sajan (77 kg), Rohit Dahiya (82 kg) (selected today), Sunil Kumar (87 kg), Deepanshu (97 kg) and Parvesh (130 kg) (selected today)

In Women's Wrestling, the following players were selected: Neelam (50 kg), Antim (53 kg), Jyoti (55 kg), Pushpa (57 kg), Mansi (59 kg), Bhateri (62 kg), Radhika (65 kg), Aarzoo (68 kg), Reetika (72 kg), Bipasha (76 kg).

( With inputs from ANI )

