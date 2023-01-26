Government of India approves participation of wrestlers for ranking Series Zagreb Open

New Delhi [India], January 26 The Government of India has approved the participation of the Indian Wrestling Men & Women Team consisting of 55 members in the first Ranking Series Zagreb Open Grand Prix (WW/GR/FS) Croatia from 1st to 5th February 1-5, 2023.

The announcement also stated that the government will bear the entire expense of the wrestlers travelling to Croatia for the tournament.

The selection took place by the oversight committee for the Wrestling Federation of India, formed by the Union Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports. A total of 12 women wrestlers, 11 Greco-Roman wrestlers and 13 male freestyle wrestlers are set for competition.

Some of the key wrestlers who have been sanctioned to participate in the Ranking Series include Tokyo Olympians Ravi Kumar Dahiya, Bajrang Punia, Vinesh Phogat, Anshu Malik and Deepak Punia.

India's ace wrestlers Sakshi Malik, Bajrang Punia, Vinesh Phogat and Sarita Mor on Tuesday expressed their disappointment over not being consulted before the Oversight Committee was formed and said that they were assured that they would be consulted before the formation.

The Union Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports announced on Monday that the oversight committee has been formed to probe into the sexual harassment allegations levelled against the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) and its chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. Boxing great and Olympic medalist Mary Kom will head the five-member Oversight Committee.

( With inputs from ANI )

