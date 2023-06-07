"Government woke up after so many days, solution must come out": Mahavir Phogat on invitation to wrestlers for talks

Charkhi Dadri (Haryana) [India], June 7 : Former Indian wrestler Mahavir Singh Phogat welcomed the move by Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur to meet the wrestlers protesting against the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) president Brij Bhushan Singh and hoped that a solution would come out of the meeting.

Anurag Thakur had said earlier that the government is willing to have a discussion with the wrestlers on their issues.

"I have once again invited the wrestlers for the same," he had said in a tweet.

The wrestlers have been protesting to press their demand for action against BJP MP and Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) Brij Bhushan Singh over sexual harassment allegations faced by him.

"This is very good. The Government woke up after so many days and Anurag Thakur invited the wrestlers, so I would like to say that a solution must come out," said Phogat, a Dronacharya awardee and wrestling coach.

He is uncle of Vinesh Phogat who along with other wrestlers has been protesting against WFI president.

Sakshi Malik and Bajrang Punia reached residence of Anurag Thakur on Wednesday morning for talks on their demands.

Delhi Police is probing the allegations against Brij Bhushan Singh levelled by the wrestlers on the basis of FIR lodged against him.

