Govt approves racewalker Priyanka Goswami, Greco-Roman wrestlers' proposal to train in abroad

New Delhi, Dec 15 Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports’s (MYAS) Mission Olympic Cell (MOC) in their recent meeting approved racewalker Priyanka Goswami’s proposal to train in Australia under coach Brent Vallance.

Priyanka, who was the first Indian Athlete to qualify for the Paris Olympics, will be training in a high-altitude training centre near Canberra, Australia and also compete in a few local competitions to prepare for the upcoming Olympics.

The financial assistance will cover Priyanka’s Airfare, boarding/lodging costs, expenditure for sports science support, coaching fee and out-of-pocket allowance among other expenditures, the Ministry informed in a release on Friday.

Besides Priyanka, MOC also approved proposals of Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS) Development group Greco Roman - Wrestlers Ashu (67kg), Suraj (55kg) and Ronit Sharma (48kg for an international training camp in Almaty, Kazakhstan.

The government will cover three wrestlers, their coach, physiotherapist and sparring partners' airfare and boarding/lodging costs along with an out-of-pocket allowance for the three athletes among other expenditures the ministry said.

Moreover, the proposal for shooter Bhowneesh Mendiratta for financial assistance towards a weeklong training with foreign coach Daniele Di Spigno has also been approved.

Spigno will stay in India train Bhowneesh during the 2nd selection trials. TOPS will cover their airfare, Daniele's coaching fees, visa cost and boarding & lodging costs for this period.

The MOC also approved proposals of shooter Ramita for financial assistance towards the purchase of a shooting kit, archer Yashdeep Bhoge for financial assistance towards procurement of archery equipment, Para-athlete Pranav Soorma for financial assistance towards procurement of sports equipment (Clubs).

The financial assistance for paddler Manika Batra for participation in WTT Feeder Biella, Italy and financial assistance for support staff during multiple competition for badminton players Kidambi Srikanth and HS Prannoy has also been approved.

