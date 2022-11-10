Govt to support Khelo India women's leagues in cycling, swimming, wrestling

New Delhi, Nov 10 The Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports will be conducting the Khelo India Women's Leagues across India from November 12 in cycling, swimming and wrestling.

The Government of India along with the Sports Authority of India is supporting all National Sports Federations (NSFs) across all sports to conduct the women's leagues for the promotion and development of women in sports across the country.

CYCLING

Zone 1 of the Khelo India Women's Cycling League Road Event is scheduled in Ludhiana, Kurukshetra and Panchkula.

The tournament is scheduled to take place across three Zones and the Central Government has sanctioned a total amount of Rs 19.78 Lakh to the Cycling Federation of India for conducting the tournament across the three zones.

Around 200 cyclists are slated to take part in the Ludhiana leg of the tournament, across the Elite Women, Junior, Sub-Junior and Youth Girls age categories.

Dates:

Nov 12-13: Ludhiana (Start point: Govt Primary School in Ramgarh, Ludhiana; Turning point: Sahibana Village | Total distance to cover: 4.2 km. (one way)- 8.4 km one lap)

Nov 19 and 20 - Kurukshetra

Nov 26 and 27 - Panchkula

SWIMMING

Round 2 of the Khelo India Junior Women's Swimming Series in the Junior (U-18) and Youth (U-15) age categories is scheduled to take place in Lucknow, Assam, Kerala, Ahmedabad and Bhubaneswar. Around 900 competitors are expected.

In August this year, Round 1 of the Swimming Series took place across New Delhi, Gujarat, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh and West Bengal, the Sports Authority of India informed in a release on Thursday.

The Sports Ministry, under the Khelo India scheme, has sanctioned a total amount of Rs 1.02 Crore to the Swimming Federation of India (SFI) for the conduct of this Series across a total of two phases.

Round 2 Dates:

Nov 12 and 13 - SAI Sports Complex, Shantinagar, Lucknow

Nov 16 and 17 - Dr. Zakir Hussain Aquatic Complex, Assam

Nov 19 and 20 -

Aavy Sports Complex, Ghatodiya, Ahmedabad

Ambedkar International Aquatic Complex, Kerala

Biju Patnaik Swimming Pool, Bhubaneswar

WRESTLING

The 2nd phase of the Khelo India women's Wrestling league will be organised from November 14-15, 2022, for the Senior and U-17 categories in Haridwar (Uttarakhand). Around 400 wrestlers will participate, including both seniors and juniors.

The top 10 wrestlers of the National Wrestling Championship and the top 10 wrestlers of the Open National Ranking Wrestling Tournament will take part in each weight category in the tournament. Around 400 wrestlers will participate.

Last month, Phase 2 of the Khelo India Women's Wrestling league took place in Gonda, Uttar Pradesh, for the U-15 and U-20 categories. The total amount of support put forward by the government to conduct the Khelo India Wrestling league across 3 phases is Rs 1.59 crore. It includes a sum of Rs. 55.4 lakhs as prize money to the top 4 wrestlers in Phase 2 and Phase 3.

Dates:

Nov 14 and 15 - Sri Prem Nagar Ashram, Haridwar.

