Grand ceremony organised to kick off 46th BSF Inter Frontier Football Competition

Agartala (Tripura) [India], October 16 : A grand opening ceremony was organized on the occasion of the 46th Inter Frontier Football Competition- 2023 at Salbagan, Agartala on Monday.

Patel Piyush Purushottam Das, IPS, IG, Frontier Headquarter Border Security Force, Tripura, inaugurated the tournament. Other senior officers, personnel from BSF, and representatives of the media were also present on the occasion.

This year Border Security Force Tripura is conducting the event. The tournament started on Monday and will culminate on October 20 with the final.

Upon arrival, the chief guest was introduced with team managers and captains. Impressive march past by participating teams followed by a pledge and colourful cultural programs motivated the players.

Thereafter, in the match outstanding performance of the players on the ground with South Bengal Frontier winning by 3-0 score over Guwahati Frontier mesmerized the audience.

A celebration of skill, teamwork and passion for the beautiful game, promises thrilling matches and unforgettable moments on the field. With 11 teams representing various frontiers of BSF, this competition is a testament of to the spirit of sportsmanship that unites us all.

Several sports events are organized every year at different locations to select the best sportsmen and to provide them with better training and opportunities to participate at the national level.

Eleven Frontiers team of BSF right from Kashmir to Gujarat & South Bengal to Tripura will showcase their skill in the ground. Matches will be played on a league and knock-out basis.

The organisation of such type of tournament in the state will certainly motivate the youths of the state to opt for sports as a career, and at the same time keep them ready to take the challenges.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor