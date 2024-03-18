Grand Prix Chess Series: Vikramaditya Kulkarni bests Guru Prakash to emerge champion

Mumbai, March 18 In the title match that pitted youthful vigour against seasoned expertise, the 42-year-old International Master (IM) Vikramaditya Kulkarni triumphed over his 16-year-old opponent, Guru Prakash in the final leg and claimed his second successive title in the Rs 2.50 lakh prize money All-India Grand Prix Chess Series.

In the final round, Guru Prakash, playing with white pieces, launched an aggressive king-pawn opening. Kulkarni countered that with Caro-Kann's Defense, swiftly restoring balance. Despite trading pieces and a looming draw, Guru's critical error on move 27 allowed Kulkarni to seize control, leading to his eventual victory on move 42. Kulkarni earned Rs.50,000 in prize money and claimed the glittering 360 One Wealth trophy for his victory, while Guru, despite a valiant effort, finished in fifth place, earning a prize of Rs.15,000.

Ram Parab, Atharva Soni, and Mihir Shah all achieved an impressive score of 6/7 in the tournament. However, Mihir Shah secured the second position after the tie-break, while Ram Parab and Atharva Soni had to settle for the third and fourth positions respectively. As a result, Mihir Shah was awarded Rs. 30,000, Ram Parab got Rs. 25,000 and Atharva Soni was granted Rs. 20,000.

Amaya Roy, at just 9 years old, was adjudged as the tournament's best female player. Meanwhile, Samvid Bhadri and Triaansh Doshi were recognised for their exceptional performances, with Samvid receiving the best un-rated player award and Triaansh honoured with the ICS prize. Each of these talented players received a prize of Rs.5,000.

The Grand Prix Chess Series was organised by the Indian Chess School at the Russian Centre for Science & Culture under the aegis of the All-India Chess Federation and the Maharashtra Chess Association.

